Double ‘D’ approach for Navua

Discipline and defence are two major factors that Navua football holds on to while approaching any match.

These will be the building blocks for the southerners heading towards the Punjas Battle of the Giants at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Coach Saiyad Ali says it’s a breath of fresh air seeing the commitment of the players on and off the field.

“On the field is tactical discipline, off the field they need to rest on time. They have to eat, sleep well, drink lots of fluid and stay focused. They need to have the ability to defend when you look at a boxing match, when the boxer is unable to defend himself the referee will call off the match so I think the same is for football.”

Ali says on top of this, the players need to be punctual in training and have the passion to remain consistent.

Navua’s first BOG match is against Ba on Friday at 4pm on Friday followed by the 6.30pm clash between Rewa and Lautoka.

Before these two matches, Labasa meets Suva at 12pm and Nadi takes on Nadroga at 2pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.