District reps to boost Suva’s title defence campaign

The HLB Mann Judd Suva futsal side has included a few district reps in tomorrow’s Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship.

Despite missing the services of 2019 Golden Ball winner, Akitesh Kumar, the Whites have included a few district reps with the likes of Azariah Soromon, Sunny Deol, Filipe Baravilala, Bruce Hughes, Shahil Dave, and Akuila Mateisuva.

Team manager Shelveen Kumar says last year they opted to field all futsal reps, but still managed to win the title.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says having players like Dave, Hughes, and Baravilala will be a major boost to the team.

He adds teamwork will be crucial and it won’t be an easy competition.

Suva will open its title defense campaign against Rakiraki tomorrow at 5pm at Vodafone Arena in Suva.

All the matches will be aired live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Team:

1. Shameet Kumar

2. Shivnal Prasad

3. Azariah Soromon

4. Sunny Deol

5. Reginald Singh

6. Filipe Baravilala

7. Deepal Singh

8. Bruce Hughes

9. Suraj Chand

10. Vineet Nadan

11. Shahil Dave

12. Kaliova Tivulu

13. Krishneel Singh

14. Akuila Mateisuva

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva 27 January - Thursday 5:00PM Suva - Rakiraki Group A 27 January - Thursday 6:45PM Ba - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 27 January - Thursday 8:00PM Rewa - Lami Group A 27 January - Thursday 9:15PM Nadi Lautoka Group B Day 2 Vodafone Arena, Suva 28 January - Friday 5:00PM Rewa - Rakiraki Group A 28 January - Friday 6:15PM Nadi - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 28 January - Friday 7:30PM Ba - Lautoka Group A 28 January - Friday 8:45PM Suva Lami Group B DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva 29 January - Saturday 10:00AM Lautoka - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 29 January - Saturday 11:15AM Ba - Nadi Group B 29 January - Saturday 12:30PM Suva - Rewa Group A 29 January - Saturday 1:45PM Lami - Rakiraki Group A SEMIFINAL 29 January - Saturday 6:30PM Winner GA - Runner up GB Semi-final 1 29 January - Saturday 7:45PM Winner GB - Runner up GA Semi-final 2 DAY 4 Vodafone Arena, Suva 30 January - Sunday 11am 4th Place GA - 4th Place GB 7th/8th 30 January - Sunday 12:15AM 3rd Place GA - 3rd Place GA 5th/6th 3rd/4th Playoff 30 January - Sunday 1:30PM Loser SF1 - Loser SF2 3rd/4th FINAL 30 January- Sunday 3:00PM Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL