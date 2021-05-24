Football
District reps to boost Suva’s title defence campaign
January 26, 2022 12:45 pm
The HLB Mann Judd Suva futsal side has included a few district reps in tomorrow’s Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship.
Despite missing the services of 2019 Golden Ball winner, Akitesh Kumar, the Whites have included a few district reps with the likes of Azariah Soromon, Sunny Deol, Filipe Baravilala, Bruce Hughes, Shahil Dave, and Akuila Mateisuva.
Team manager Shelveen Kumar says last year they opted to field all futsal reps, but still managed to win the title.
Kumar says having players like Dave, Hughes, and Baravilala will be a major boost to the team.
He adds teamwork will be crucial and it won’t be an easy competition.
Suva will open its title defense campaign against Rakiraki tomorrow at 5pm at Vodafone Arena in Suva.
All the matches will be aired live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.
Team:
1. Shameet Kumar
2. Shivnal Prasad
3. Azariah Soromon
4. Sunny Deol
5. Reginald Singh
6. Filipe Baravilala
7. Deepal Singh
8. Bruce Hughes
9. Suraj Chand
10. Vineet Nadan
11. Shahil Dave
12. Kaliova Tivulu
13. Krishneel Singh
14. Akuila Mateisuva
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|27 January - Thursday
|5:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|6:45PM
|Ba
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|27 January - Thursday
|8:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Lami
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|9:15PM
|Nadi
|Lautoka
|Group B
|Day 2
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|28 January - Friday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|6:15PM
|Nadi
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|28 January - Friday
|7:30PM
|Ba
|-
|Lautoka
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|8:45PM
|Suva
|Lami
|Group B
|DAY 3
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|29 January - Saturday
|10:00AM
|Lautoka
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|11:15AM
|Ba
|-
|Nadi
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|12:30PM
|Suva
|-
|Rewa
|Group A
|29 January - Saturday
|1:45PM
|Lami
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|SEMIFINAL
|29 January - Saturday
|6:30PM
|Winner GA
|-
|Runner up GB
|Semi-final 1
|29 January - Saturday
|7:45PM
|Winner GB
|-
|Runner up GA
|Semi-final 2
|DAY 4
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|30 January - Sunday
|11am
|4th Place GA
|-
|4th Place GB
|7th/8th
|30 January - Sunday
|12:15AM
|3rd Place GA
|-
|3rd Place GA
|5th/6th
|3rd/4th Playoff
|30 January - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Loser SF1
|-
|Loser SF2
|3rd/4th
|FINAL
|30 January- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Winner SF1
|-
|Winner SF2
|FINAL
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|SUVA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rakiraki
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rewa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP B
|Ba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NADI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lautoka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0