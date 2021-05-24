Home

Football

District reps to boost Suva’s title defence campaign

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 26, 2022 12:45 pm

The HLB Mann Judd Suva futsal side has included a few district reps in tomorrow’s Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship.

Despite missing the services of 2019 Golden Ball winner, Akitesh Kumar, the Whites have included a few district reps with the likes of Azariah Soromon, Sunny Deol, Filipe Baravilala, Bruce Hughes, Shahil Dave, and Akuila Mateisuva.

Team manager Shelveen Kumar says last year they opted to field all futsal reps, but still managed to win the title.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says having players like Dave, Hughes, and Baravilala will be a major boost to the team.

He adds teamwork will be crucial and it won’t be an easy competition.

Suva will open its title defense campaign against Rakiraki tomorrow at 5pm at Vodafone Arena in Suva.

All the matches will be aired live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Team:
1. Shameet Kumar
2. Shivnal Prasad
3. Azariah Soromon
4. Sunny Deol
5. Reginald Singh
6. Filipe Baravilala
7. Deepal Singh
8. Bruce Hughes
9. Suraj Chand
10. Vineet Nadan
11. Shahil Dave
12. Kaliova Tivulu
13. Krishneel Singh
14. Akuila Mateisuva

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva
27 January - Thursday5:00PMSuva-RakirakiGroup A
27 January - Thursday6:45PMBa-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
27 January - Thursday8:00PMRewa-LamiGroup A
27 January - Thursday9:15PMNadiLautokaGroup B
Day 2Vodafone Arena, Suva
28 January - Friday5:00PMRewa-RakirakiGroup A
28 January - Friday6:15PMNadi-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
28 January - Friday7:30PMBa-LautokaGroup A
28 January - Friday8:45PMSuvaLamiGroup B
DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva
29 January - Saturday10:00AMLautoka-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
29 January - Saturday11:15AMBa-NadiGroup B
29 January - Saturday12:30PMSuva-RewaGroup A
29 January - Saturday1:45PMLami-RakirakiGroup A
SEMIFINAL
29 January - Saturday6:30PMWinner GA-Runner up GBSemi-final 1
29 January - Saturday7:45PMWinner GB-Runner up GASemi-final 2
DAY 4Vodafone Arena, Suva
30 January - Sunday11am4th Place GA-4th Place GB7th/8th
30 January - Sunday12:15AM3rd Place GA-3rd Place GA5th/6th
3rd/4th Playoff
30 January - Sunday1:30PMLoser SF1-Loser SF23rd/4th
FINAL
30 January- Sunday3:00PMWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL
TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
SUVA00000000
Lami00000000
Rakiraki00000000
Rewa00000000
GROUP B
Ba00000000
NADI00000000
Lautoka00000000
Tailevu/Naitasiri00000000

