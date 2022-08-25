Different ball game in tournaments: Labasa Coach

[File Photo]

Farmtrac Labasa football is anticipating a strong challenge from Rams Cleaning Services/Destiny Bar and Bistro Suva when the two teams meet in the opening match of the Punjas Battle of the Giants tomorrow.

The Babasiga Lions had the upper hand last weekend in the Digicel Premier League, defeating the Whites 2-1 at Subrail Park.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says they know Suva will be looking to square things off tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know Suva’s strengths and weaknesses too but when it comes to tournaments, it’s a different ball game altogether. We have a lot of respect for Suva especially during tournaments as we lost to them in the final of Fiji FACT so we know what they’re capable off. I think the first game of the tournament is the most important one so we are taking one game at a time.”

Labasa and Suva tussles in the first BOG match tomorrow at 12pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This is followed by All in One Builders Nadi and Cambridge Farms/Nabitu Farmers Nadroga at 2pm, Aldex Trading Navua faces Bargain Box Ba at 4pm while Rewa meets Naidu Holdings Ltd Lautoka at 6.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.