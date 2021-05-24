Barcelona sack head coach after Rayo Vallecano loss

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as head coach of Barcelona after 14 months in charge.

Barca had picked up just 15 points from 10 games in La Liga and has already lost twice in the group stage of this season’s Champions League.

They are ninth in La Liga, six points adrift of leaders Sevilla after losing at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

The loss was Barca’s third in their last four games and it followed defeat in Sunday’s Clasico to Real Madrid.

In a statement, the Spanish club said the president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed Koeman of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano.