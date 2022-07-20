Ba and Lautoka DPL match on Saturday

[File Photo]

The Digicel Premier League clash between Ba and Lautoka will now be played on Saturday.

The Fiji Football Association has made some revision to the fixtures for this week.

The match was originally scheduled for Sunday but will be played a day earlier at the same venue of Churchill Park.

It will kick-off at 3pm.

Other matches will be played on Sunday with Labasa hosting Nadroga at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

A triple header will take place at Ratu Cakobau Park starting at 11.30m between Tailevu Naitasiri and Navua.

At 1.30pm Nadi takes on Rewa while Suva meets Nasinu at 3.30pm.