Porter believes he can spring a huge shock

Shawn Porter believes he will be able to overcome Terence Crawford and ‘dominate’ him in the ring in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Potter admits his opponent is a ‘monster’ in the ring and faces a huge challenge against his undefeated opponent.

Crawford will put his WBO title on the line against the former two-time world champion.

While Porter will certainly encounter a fierce opponent, one he says he expects to be able to take control of the fight.

The event will take place at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can catch all the action from 2pm on Sunday on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.