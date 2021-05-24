Home

Boxing

Porter believes he can spring a huge shock

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 16, 2021 11:51 am
[Source: World Boxing News]

Shawn Porter believes he will be able to overcome Terence Crawford and ‘dominate’ him in the ring in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Potter admits his opponent is a ‘monster’ in the ring and faces a huge challenge against his undefeated opponent.

Crawford will put his WBO title on the line against the former two-time world champion.

Article continues after advertisement

While Porter will certainly encounter a fierce opponent, one he says he expects to be able to take control of the fight.

The event will take place at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can catch all the action from 2pm on Sunday on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

