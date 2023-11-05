Youngest suicide victim was 7-years-old: Katonivere

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The youngest victim of suicide in the country was a seven-year-old child.

This was revealed by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the Lifeline Fiji Touching HEAVEN Gala Dinner in Suva last night.

Ratu Wiliame says statistics show that for every 36 hours, a Fijian attempts to take their own life, highlighting the magnitude of the challenge we face.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“Suicide has become one of the leading causes of death in Fiji and it is quite sad and equally alarming that the statistics are sobering.”

Ratu Wiliame says Lifeline Fiji’s unwavering dedication to addressing this crisis is a beacon of hope for all of us, especially those who may be struggling in silence.

The President says the mission for Lifeline Fiji to ‘support Fijians in times of crisis and equip individuals and communities to be resilient’ rings true.

He adds this is a clear testament of the country’s collective support to Lifeline Fiji’s commitment to suicide prevention that is crucial to the mental health of our citizens.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ratu Wiliame also notes his immense pride that Lifeline Fiji adopts a two-tier approach in the implementation of its work programmes in Fiji, which includes a nation-wide 24-hour toll free crisis intervention helpline and the provision of the prevention action programs.

The President says the volunteer-based organization’s 1543 helpline plays a crucial role in providing immediate assistance to those in crisis, with the main aim of suicide prevention, intervention and response.