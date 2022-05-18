Work on the Waiwai water treatment plant continues

The Water Authority of Fiji CEO, Doctor Amit Chanan, inspected the Waiwai Water Treatment Plant in Ba today.

This $8.15 million project will help improve WAF’s supply capacity of the 60-year old Waiwai Water Treatment Plant.

Dr. Chanan says the treatment has a capacity of 13 million litres per day, but the plant is reaching the end of its design life.

He adds that during extensive rainy seasons when the raw water has high turbidity, the plant struggles to effectively treat water to meet the customer’s demand.

The WAF CEO says that the new treatment plant will provide a treatment capacity of 20 million litres per day and is designed to treat raw water with high turbidity levels.