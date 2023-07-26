WAF highlights infrastructure challenges

[Source: WAF/ Facebook]

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Amit Chanan has highlighted the difficulties faced in investing and financing water infrastructure, a subject often avoided in discussions.

Chanan is urging customers to understand the challenges the authority grapples with and sought consumer involvement in finding solutions.

One concerning issue raised by Chanan was the staggering loss of approximately 60 to 70 million liters of water in the Suva and Nausori corridor.

“The reality is we have to fix a lot of things, we have to fix things that are here and now issues. The pipe network that is aging, nearly half of the things we produce gets lost in the system because of pipes are leaking everywhere, that is the real issue.”

Fiji’s lack of investment in water infrastructure over an extended period was also brought to attention by Chanan, calling for urgent measures to address the situation.

During the two sessions, the WAF CEO observed a significant willingness to review water tariffs, with strong support for at least some increase.

Currently set at $0.15 per 1,000 litres of clean drinking water, this potential tariff adjustment seeks to secure the future of Fiji’s water supply.

WAF has stressed that the future of Fiji’s water infrastructure rests not only in the hands of the authorities but also in the support and understanding of its valued customers.