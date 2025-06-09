UBP flags major accessibility flaws in new banknotes

The United Blind Persons of Fiji is raising serious concerns over the accessibility of the new banknotes launched by the Reserve Bank of Fiji in December last year.

The organisation says the notes do not meet the needs of blind and low-vision users, with members across the country reporting difficulty identifying denominations on their own. This affects daily transactions and personal safety.

A major concern, the group says, is the loss of clear size differences between notes. Previous banknotes had a two-inch size variation, introduced after consultation, allowing users to identify notes by touch. The new series no longer provides this feature.

The group is also critical of the lack of consultation during the design process, describing it as disappointing given its past role on the Currency Committee.

United Blind Persons of Fiji says the raised dot markings on the new notes do not follow recognised Braille standards. In particular, the dot patterns on the 50- and 100-dollar notes do not correspond to any Braille symbols, creating confusion rather than support.

The organisation warns that the design increases reliance on others and raises the risk of financial errors or exploitation, undermining independence and equal participation.

It is calling on the Reserve Bank of Fiji to acknowledge these concerns and to undertake meaningful consultation, a full accessibility review, and adoption of international best practices.

The organisation adds that accessible currency is a basic right and must reflect Fiji’s disability laws and international commitments.

