Tikoitoga ready to serve in PNG

High Commissioner to the Independent State of PNG Mosese Tikoitoga [Source : RNZ]

The reopening of the High Commission in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea will ensure that the legacies of friendship, mutual respect, understanding, and allegiance established are maintained and carried forward.

These legacies were established by, Ratu Sir Kamesese Mara and Sir Michael Thomas Somare’ of PNG, as well as the efforts of past Mission Heads.

This was the statement by Fiji’s High Commissioner to the Independent State of PNG Mosese Tikoitoga at the State House yesterday.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere while speaking at the commissioning of High Commissioner Tikoitoga, congratulated him on his diplomatic appointment and wished him well.

Tikoitoga says he is honoured to be entrusted by Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka and the Fiji Government to be appointed as Fiji’s new High Commissioner to PNG.

He says Fiji and PNG established bilateral diplomatic relations in 1976, which will contribute to their success as fellow Melanesians and development partners.