Politics

Unity Fiji Party weighs options

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 8, 2022 4:55 am
Unity Fiji Party.

UNITY Fiji Party says the decision to work with the People’s Alliance Party and the National Federation Party is unclear.

Last weekend, PAP and NFP confirmed they will be working together.

PAP Leader Sitiveni Rabuka had earlier told FBC News that Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube commenced the talks on the need for opposition parties to work together.

PAP Leader Sitiveni Rabuka. [File Photo]

Rabuka further claimed that Narube did not show any interest thereafter.

However, during a press conference yesterday, Narube claimed that the two parties did not invite his party.

He adds the party is having talks with Social Democratic Liberal Party on the need to work together as opposition parties prepare for the upcoming General Elections.

“Now they are into an agreement- I don’t know what kind of agreement-they haven’t invited anybody-they haven’t invited us to join that coalition and their excuse is that we, Labour and Freedom Alliance have signed that Memorandum of Understanding. That MOU was never a coalition MOU and so it leaves us and SODELPA and Labour that are outside that coalition.”

Narube says this issue of the need to form coalitions with other political parties was discussed during the party’s annual general meeting in Suva yesterday.


Unity Fiji leader Savenaca Narube. [File Photo]

He says after the 2018 elections, he tried to bring other opposition parties together but such talks have not been received well by other political party leaders.

