Manoa Kamikamica appointed PAP Deputy Leader

Manoa Kamikamica is now the new Deputy Leader of the People’s Alliance Party.

He was appointed following the Party’s Executive Council meeting in Nadi today.

PAP Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says Kamikamica has been one of the Party’s key architects since its inception.

Rabuka adds his Deputy from Dravo, Tailevu represents a group of highly qualified and experienced Fijians ready to step up to rebuild and future proof Fiji.

Kamikamica will now assist Rabuka to finalize the list of PAP candidates and oversee the release of the party manifesto in the lead-up to the General Election.

Kamikamica says he is overwhelmed with the appointment.

Prior to his appointment, Kamikamica was the Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of Lyndhurst Group of Companies.