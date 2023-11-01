PM stresses critical role of Fiji Airports

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stresses the indispensable significance of Fiji Airports in fostering the country’s global connections and ensuring a positive visitor experience.

During his visit to the Fiji Airports headquarters, Rabuka emphasized the pivotal role that efficient and effective airport operations play in bolstering Fiji’s economic development and international reputation.

Rabuka says the international airport serves as the gateway to our nation, and it is vital that its functions are meticulously orchestrated to create a welcoming and secure environment for all visitors.

He states the necessity for all personnel to be well-versed in the seamless execution of their respective roles, thereby contributing to the smooth functioning of airport operations.

Rabuka highlights the critical sequence of tasks and emphasizes the importance of maintaining high standards of service delivery.

The Prime Minister returns to Suva today.