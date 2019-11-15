New Vesidrua Bridge to be built soon

Construction of the new Vesidrua Bridge in Seaqaqa is expected to be completed in September 2020.

Fiji Roads Authority, CEO Jonathan Moore says the single lane Vesidrua Bridge is being replaced with a new two lane bridge and a walkway.

The Vesidrua Bridge is located along the Nabouwalu-Labasa Road crossing Nasuva River in Seaqaqa.

Article continues after advertisement

Moore says that in order to construct a new bridge, a temporary 51m single land and single span bailey bridge had to be constructed on the upstream side so that there is no disruption to the traffic flow.

Demolition work on the old Vesidrua Bridge structure is underway and the FRA plans to keep and reuse all steel beams from the old structures for emergency or for any other upcoming bridge works.

Moore adds this is an important project as the Nabouwalu Road serves buses arriving and leaving Labasa and the main Vanua Levu enroute to Nabouwalu Jetty.

The planned completion date for the new Vesidrua steel bridge will be in mid-September 2020, weather permitting.