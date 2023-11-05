Grace Road Fiji president files appeal

Grace Road Fiji President Daniel Kim

Grace Road Fiji President Daniel Kim’s lawyer has filed an application for appeal in the Fiji Court of Appeal.

The appeal has been filed for Daniel Kim, Sung Jin Lee, Nam Suk Choi, Byeongjoon Lee, Beomseop Shin and Jinsook Yoon.

They are seeking an order from the Appeals Court that pending the hearing and determination of the appeal, there be a stay of the administrative proceedings constituted by the decision of Immigration Minister made on August 31st.

Under Section 13 (2) (g) of the Immigration Act, the Minister had ordered the deportation of Sung Jin Lee, Nam Suk Choi, Daniel Kim and Jinsook Yoon from Fiji.

They are also appealing the order made by the Permanent Secretary under Section 15 of the Immigration Act to remove Sung Jin Lee, Nam Suk Choi, Dniel Kim and Jinsook Yoon from Fiji.

They are also seeking an interim injunction that whether by way of their servants, agents or howsoever, the Immigration Minister and the PS should be restrained from enforcing, implementing of carrying into effect or generally executing their decision made on 31st August.

In the further alternative, Daniel Kims lawyer has filed that interims writs of Habeas Corpus Ad Subjiciendum issue such that the custody of Sung Jin Lee, Nam Suk Choi, Daniel Kim, and Jinsook Yoon be transferred from control of the respondents to the control of the Appeals Court and that the four be not removed from Fiji pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

The appeal will be heard on 8th November in Suva at 11.30am.