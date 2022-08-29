Financial sector must continue its important role: Masitabua

According to Deputy Governor General Esala Masitabua, the Fijian economy is expanding, which means the country will import more, putting pressure on the country's foreign reserves. [File Photo]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji is looking at maintaining its appropriate policy settings to ensure that there is external stability.

According to Deputy Governor General Esala Masitabua, the Fijian economy is expanding, which means the country will import more, putting pressure on the country’s foreign reserves.

He goes on to say that if their foreign reserves are under pressure, they will have to reconsider looking into their policy settings.

Masitabua says the financial sector must continue to play its vital role in the economy.

“When foreign reserves come under pressure and the financial conditions domestically come under pressure, then we start to need to look at our policy settings but we feel that in the short to medium term the financial sector will continue to perform its role in supporting the economic growth in the country.”

Masitabua says Fiji’s financial system continues to expand, which is a good indication.