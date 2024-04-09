Fiji-Japan security cooperation deepens

The new Ambassador of Japan to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii [middle] and Pio Tikoduadua [right] [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Japan has expressed a desire to strengthen security partnerships with the Fiji Navy.

The new Ambassador of Japan to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, says the visit by Fiji’s Home Affairs Minister, Pio Tikoduadua, to Japan earlier this year has broadened these partnerships.

The Ambassador says a number of agreements were signed, and the Fiji Navy is set to benefit from them.

Japan is part of the pact whereby they are partnering with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, where trainings will be provided to border agents for the protection of exclusive economic zones.

The training is underway at the Republic of Fiji Navy Viti base in Togalevu, outside of Suva.