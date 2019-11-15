Fiji and New Zealand ties celebrated at Waitangi Day

As New Zealand celebrates Waitangi Day we also celebrate the depth and breadth of the shared ties between Fiji and New Zealand.

This was highlighted by Fiji Deputy Chief of Protocol, Mesake Ledua while speaking at the Waitangi Day reception at the New Zealand High Commissioner’s residence last night.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and President Jioji Konrote, Ledua said Fiji is pleased that bilateral relations with New Zealand have soared to new heights under the Pacific Reset.

He adds this has strengthened people to people links and renewed commitment towards elevated cooperation between the two countries.

“The Republic of Fiji has had a long and fruitful relationship with the government of New Zealand at a bilateral, regional and multilateral level since the establishment of our diplomatic relations. The government of New Zealand has stood by Fiji over the years and has been a great partner assisting Fiji with its development needs.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Jonathan Curr says they will continue to assist Fiji with its national development.