Empowering women in maritime crucial: Tabuya

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

A two-day Women Leading Maritime Agency and Border Security Conference has been convened to address gender equality and underscore the crucial roles played by women in the maritime and border management sectors.

Speaking during the opening of the conference in Suva yesterday, Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya, stressed the significance of breaking down the multifaceted barriers women face, particularly in male-dominated fields.

She also highlights the key areas essential for women’s progress in maritime and border security, including empowerment, networking, knowledge sharing, communication, and advocacy.

Article continues after advertisement



Women Minister, Lynda Tabuya

Tabuya emphasizes that this conference presents an opportunity to reassess and revitalize efforts, ensuring they are in alignment with the Blue Pacific 2050 strategy.

While challenging the participants, the Minister urges the need to evolve strategies, forge new paths, and work towards creating a more inclusive, empowered, and flourishing maritime community.



[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/ Facebook]

Participants from Fiji, Palau, and Vanuatu are also in attendance.

The conference will conclude today.