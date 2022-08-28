EFL can become a regional player: AG

Previous governments used to rent statutory organizations or companies they use to take interest in and run them as their little “piggyback.”

This was highlighted by the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during Energy Fiji Limited’s Excellence Awards night at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

He says the government does not have such policies.

Article continues after advertisement

“Previously for example when governments felt that people needed cheap electricity, they would not allow EFL to increase their tariff rates even though EFL had to increase their tariff rate. This is why we used to have what I call shorty balance sheets where the government did not think outside the box.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says today, the government’s approach is different.

He says they have allowed EFL to operate independently and this is also evident with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission as they are given the freedom to regulate the pricing of EFL tariffs independently.

In addition, he said EFL does not get government guarantees as it is now operating on its own and they can even make an application to FCCC if they want the tariff rate to be increased, and this will only be approved if it is justified.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that while communicating with partners and multilateral development banks, they see EFL as a major regional player.

He says EFL can have a footprint in other Pacific Island countries as well.

The A-G also stated that about $200 million worth of development projects will soon commence between Nadi and Lautoka involving EFL.

This means that it is imperative for EFL staff to understand that the work that they do creates jobs and that they also help to build Fiji’s economy.

Hundreds of staff from across the divisions were present at the event.

The awards were divided into two categories, and employees were awarded for maintaining safety and also for their performance in the last three years.