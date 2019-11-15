Education Ministry applauds stakeholders’ support for 2020

The Ministry of Education says students have displayed maturity and continued to work hard towards achieving their academic goals in 2020.

In its New Year’s message, the Ministry says 2020 has not been an easy year and it hopes students will continue the learning journey as 2021 progresses.

The Ministry also thanked teachers who have worked tirelessly and selflessly this year to provide educational support to students.

It adds the Ministry received great support from donor partners, school management, and all relevant stakeholders who have had the interest of the Ministry and children at heart.

The Ministry says 2020 has made them realize the importance of several things that we may have taken for granted and 2021 will bring new challenges and provide new opportunities to make a difference.

Parents and guardians have also been acknowledged for playing a critical role in ensuring that children were closely monitored and supervised while at home.