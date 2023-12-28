Countdown begins for biggest Hindi hit parade

As the year winds down, Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM is once again preparing to ignite the airwaves with its much-anticipated Top 100 countdown.

Radio Manager Hindi Stations, Ashneel Singh says this year’s hit parade will reveal the year’s hottest Hindi song and shower lucky listeners with exciting prizes.

He adds that this year’s Top 100 promises a double dose of excitement with prizes such as a 75 inch television screen, washing machine, brush cutter and also mobile gadgets.

“Mirchi FM’s top hundred is the most exciting event of the year where we’ll be playing the top hundred Hindi songs from this year starting from noon until midnight on New Year’s Eve. Our listeners love this show and not just in Fiji, but all around the world. We know you are eagerly waiting to find out the number one song of the year and this is reveal closer to midnight, but here’s the cherry on top. We have a lot of prizes for you to win.”

Singh says the Top 100 not only captivates local audiences but also Fijians across the globe.