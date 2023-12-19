$46m landmark for Suva's skyline

[ Source : Methodist Church In Fiji and Rotuma / Facebook ]

The Methodist Church of Fiji participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the $46 million Reverend John Hunt Centre today.

The 10-storey building will stand adjacent to the Rev John Hunt building which currently house the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption in Suva.

Construction is set to begin soon and is projected to be completed within two years.

Sereana Qoro, Chief Executive of Lakoyani Management Pte Limited says that the building will encompass eight floors dedicated to office space, while two floors will house retail shops, a food court, and other commercial activities.

She confirms that they have secured funding approval from HFC Bank.

Qoro also mentions a preference for government agencies as tenants, citing their positive experience during the COVID-19 period when FICAC consistently honored its rent commitments.