Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit to go on floors in February 2024: Report

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Following the triumph of Animal, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for his next venture, Spirit, alongside Telugu luminary Prabhas.

Despite Prabhas’ recent film Salaar falling short of box office expectations, the anticipation for Vanga’s collaboration with the superstar remains palpable.

The upcoming film is slated to commence filming in February 2024 in Mumbai, generating heightened curiosity and expectation within the film industry and among audiences alike.

Article continues after advertisement

As the duo prepares to embark on this cinematic journey, enthusiasts are eager to witness the synergy between Vanga and Prabhas.

As per a report in Mid-Day, the first schedule will kick off in Mumbai. A source revealed, “Sandeep is giving finishing touches to the script and will lock it by January-end.

The pan-India film will be shot across different parts of the city, especially in Film City and Chembur. The makers have already requested for large crowds. The first schedule will require 500 action artistes.”

Telugu sensation Allu Arjun is set to co-produce Spirit alongside director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, Vanga will commence work on Spirit in February while Allu Arjun wraps up Pushpa 2: The Rule. Notably, Vanga is also working on the sequel Animal Park. Simultaneously, Allu Arjun has announced a project with Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga and exploring discussions for another venture with Atlee Kumar.