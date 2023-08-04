Kurt Cobain mementos, Elvis Presley web domain hit the auction block

[Source: Reuters]

An electric guitar once owned by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain is among the top lots to be sold at Kruse GWS Auction later this month, and could fetch upward of $200,000.

Doodles, still photographs and even swimming goggles from the American rocker are also included in the sale.

“I think we are going to see some great activity on that guitar,” said lead auctioneer, Brigitte Kruse.

“I would expect this one to probably fall in the couple of hundred thousand range conservatively,” Kruse said.

The “Artifacts of Hollywood & Music” online sale, on August 26, will feature over 350 lots from singers, actors and movie costumes.

Custom-made jewelry owned by Elvis Presley is expected to also sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, while the sale of an internet domain with the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s name will make for a unique lot at the auction.

“ElvisPresley.com … owned by a client of ours” would love to see this go to someone who could utilize it, said Kruse.