Tropik reestablished sawn timber export market

Tropik Woods Limited after more than a decade has made a remarkable progress in the sawn timber export market.

They were impacted by the COVID-19 as their local demand for sawn timber went down to 30%.

However they did not sit back and explored alternatives as part of their business continuity plans.

After extensive work, they have successfully established export markets for our sawn timber products.

These include the Pacific Island Countries, Australia and New Zealand.

Exports have grown substantially from last month.

In order to meet the growing demand, Tropik for the first time is going into double shift production

This has created 55 additional jobs, increase in export earnings and more opportunities for landowners

The remarkable achievement will not only benefit the Industry but also the economy.