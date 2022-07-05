Seaqaqa Township planning completed

Seaqaqa will be bustling with activity once the township development is completed, says Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya.

In his recent visit to Seaqaqa, Koya says they have just completed the planning stage and are hoping to get an allocation in the upcoming budget so they can progress with the works.

Plans for the new township include the construction of a bus station, a carrier stand, taxi stand, a new market, road link and about eight commercial blocks for development.

Koya says they are investing in resilient infrastructure as the development is intended to last for decades.

“Once you create the bus stand and the market area, it becomes a hive of activity. Right now Seaqaqa does not have that. We want to develop it, sustain it and make sure it’s done properly. It’s a small area. It’s not too big. It’s not large but there is enough space here to do that.”

Koya adds, that the advantage about the development in Seaqaqa is that there are already many infrastructure in place and they will only need to work on water, sewerage and electricity.