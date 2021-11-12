New wine shop creates jobs

Indulge Simple and Elegant wine shop has opened its new outlet in the capital city today.

This will be the company’s 7th outlet in Viti Levu.

General Manager, Rovilyn Bugayong says they’ve created four new jobs for Fijians during these trying times.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they have plans to have more outlets by year-end.

“We are very happy because we can provide more employment not so much but it is something for people to come in and we have recently employed two people in the stores and another two people in the admin side and for the logistics side of things. Now that we are moving forward and opening more stores, there will be more people employed.”

Bugayong says while the pandemic affected their wine and liquor sales, they are hoping to recover costs during this festive season.