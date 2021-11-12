Home

Japanese giant Toshiba announces breakup plan

| @BBCWorld
November 13, 2021 6:40 am
[Source: BBC]

Japanese conglomerate Toshiba has confirmed plans to split the company into three separate businesses.

Toshiba said the three companies would be focused on infrastructure, semiconductors and devices.

The company has come under increasing pressure from activist investors to make changes since an accounting scandal in 2015.

This week, US giant General Electric announced a similar strategy that will see the historic company broken up.

