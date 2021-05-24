Home

Business

Fiji designers make headway with MOU signing

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 31, 2022 12:25 pm
The Fiji Building Designers Association has signed an agreement with its Australian counterpart last month.

The Fiji Building Designers Association has signed an agreement with its Australian counterpart last month.

Association Vice President, Alvin Singh says it is a milestone achievement as this creates more opportunities for their members to upskill with accreditation from Australia.

Singh says this will also be a stepping stone for student members of the association.

He adds registered designer consultants will get discounted rate entries into the Building Designers Association of Australia.

“In terms of training and education, BDAA will be providing us opportunities to attend their workshops, seminars, and training programs and which in turn will enable our members to accrue CPD points in order to get further Australian accreditation which I think is a phenomenal achievement so far for us.”

The MOU will also improve the standard of work delivered in Fiji and increase the confidence of potential investors.

 

