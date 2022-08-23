FCCI signs MOU with FPCCI

[Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport/Facebook]

The business communities in Fiji and Pakistan have formed a collaboration to build bilateral trade and economic relationships between the private sector, the government and various stakeholders.

This has been made possible through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says this will lead to combining efforts in promoting economic activities as well as identifying opportunities for trade, industry, services, and investment.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is the first step to growing relations between the two countries, and I believe more can still be done to take this mutual relation to another level, especially focusing on various degrees of enhancing trade and commerce and exploring the way forward.”

Koya adds that there is potential to grow trade between Fiji and Pakistan and this MOU establishes the business-to-business link to kick start the economic relations.

He adds that this MOU will form the basis of greater mutually beneficial economic and trade links between the two countries and our commitment towards re-defining our relations.