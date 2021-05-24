Home

Dairy farmers can now join FNPF

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 5, 2021 12:40 pm

More than 300 dairy farmers can now make their Fiji National Provident Fund contribution after joining as voluntary members.

This is after the Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Ltd and FNPF signed a Memorandum of Understanding today.

FNPF CEO, Viliame Vodonaivalu says these farmers will now have the ability to choose to register with them and access savings benefits.

“What this MOU establish is a collaboration between FNPF and FCDCL facilitate registration and contribution payment for dairy farmers.”

Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Ltd CEO, Kushmendra Prasad says this will provide opportunities for farmers to improve their standard of retirement and academic support amongst others.

“So if farmers need education assistance for their children in the future, FNPF savings will allow them through the education scheme.”

Farmers can decide the amount they wish to have deducted and deposited to their FNPF account.

The deductions will be made through FCDCL.

