Full Coverage

Business

Brian Kirsch re-elected as FHTA Board President

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 12, 2021 1:11 pm
Brian Kirsch

Likuri Island Resort Chief Financial Officer Brian Kirsch has been re-elected as the President of the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association board.

Kirsch was elected this morning following the FHTA Annual General Meeting at the Radisson Blu Resort.

Tanoa Hotel Group Area General Manager, Narend Kumar has been elected as the new Vice President of the board for 2021/2022.

Kumar takes over from Warwick Hotels and Resorts Vice President Tammie Tam.

Some other new members that were elected include Castaway Island Resort General Manager Steven Andrews, South Seas Cruises CEO Brad Rutherford and Musket Cove Resort Director Josephine Smith.

A talanoa session is also underway between PS for Health Doctor James Fong, MCTTT PS Shaheen Ali, Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington and tourism operators on the aspects of Fiji’s reopening on the 1st of next month.

