Air NZ plane returns from 'deep storage' in Mojave Desert

Air NZ welcomes back plane stored in California desert. [Source: 1News]

Air New Zealand has welcomed back its first plane from ‘deep storage’ in the Mojave Desert.

The Boeing 777-300 was stored in Victorville, California for nearly two years.

A number of Air New Zealand planes were mothballed in Auckland and overseas due to reduced travel demand during the Covid pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

However, demand has now seen the first of them return.

“For the next six to eight weeks, ZK-OKP will have scheduled maintenance in Hangar 3 before re-joining the operating fleet in late September,” the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

“ZK-OKP is the first of four Victorville-based 777-300 aircraft to be reanimated and the airline is working through a programme to bring back the three-remaining aircraft over the next year.