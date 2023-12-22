World

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, Hamas fires rockets amid truce talks

Reuters

December 22, 2023 9:34 am

Smoke trails are seen as a salvo of rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, as seen from southern Israel [Source: Reuters]

Fighting in the Gaza Strip escalated with some of the most intense Israeli bombardment of the war and Hamas demonstrated its ability to rocket Tel Aviv, even as the foes engaged in the most serious talks for weeks on a new truce.

Israeli bombing was at its most intense over northern Gaza, where orange flashes of explosions could be seen from across the fence in Israel in the morning hours. Later, Israeli planes roared over central and southern areas, dropping bombs that sent up plumes of smoke, residents said.

In Israel’s commercial capital Tel Aviv, sirens wailed and rockets exploded overhead, intercepted by Israeli defences. Shrapnel fell on a school but the children were in shelters and there were no reported casualties, Israel’s Ynet news site said.

Article continues after advertisement

The armed wing of Hamas said it had fired the salvo in response to Israeli killing of civilians. But with the group’s leader in Cairo for truce talks, the attack seemed timed to send a message that nearly 11 weeks of war had failed to destroy the militants’ strike capability.

Both sides remained far apart in public. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed again to fight on until the eradication of Hamas, the Islamist group that sent fighters over the border into southern Israel on Oct. 7, taking some 240 hostages and killing 1,200 people.

Hamas said Palestinian factions had taken a united position that there should be “no talk about prisoners or exchange deals, except after a full cessation of (Israeli) aggression”.

Residents in Jabalia in the north of the Strip close to the Israeli border said the area was completely cut off, with Israeli snipers now firing on anyone trying to escape.

Nearly 20,000 Gazans have been confirmed killed since the start of the conflict, according to the Palestinian health ministry, with several thousand more bodies believed trapped under rubble. Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes.

A report by a UN-backed body said the entire population of Gaza is facing crisis levels of hunger. The risk of famine is increasing each day, added the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

By the afternoon, Israel intensified bombing of the Gaza City suburb of Sheikh Radwan, residents said. Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militant group said they fired rockets and mortar bombs at Israeli forces massing on the Gaza side of the border. Reuters could not confirm the battlefield reports.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had reports Israeli forces had stormed an ambulance centre in Jabalia and arrested paramedics. The Israeli military said it needed more details on the report to comment and was following international law and taking “feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm”.

The World Health Organization said the last hospital in the northern half of the Gaza Strip had effectively ceased functioning over the past two days, leaving no place left to take the wounded.

As clashes raged, diplomatic efforts ramped up in the final days of the year to stave off humanitarian catastrophe and agree a new truce to release some of the hostages taken by Hamas, the group that runs the Gaza Strip and has vowed to destroy Israel.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was in Egypt for a second day for negotiations, a rare personal intervention that in the past has signalled important stages in diplomacy. Islamic Jihad said its leader was also headed there.

In the past, mediating countries including Egypt and Qatar have met separately with Israel, Hamas and other groups, though there were no details on who might be engaged with any Israeli party on Thursday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen confirmed negotiations on a hostage release were ongoing but declined to provide details.

Taher Al-Nono, Haniyeh’s media adviser, told Reuters: “We cannot talk about negotiations while Israel continues its aggression.”

Israel’s military said it destroyed a network of tunnels in Gaza City, which it found in recent days and said served senior Hamas leaders. It released a video that appeared to show a long line of fire erupting through the centre of Gaza City.

Hamas officials said an Israeli air strike at the Rafah crossing to Egypt on Thursday morning killed four people including the Gaza director of another border crossing, Kerem Shalom. Israel’s military appeared to deny involvement, saying it was not familiar with the incident.

Israel allowed Kerem Shalom to open this week, increasing the amount of aid getting into the Strip, though U.N. agencies say it remains a trickle compared to the vast needs.

The U.N. Security Council was due to vote on Thursday on a resolution to boost aid after a delay at the request of the United States. The draft would give the U.N. a wider role overseeing aid shipments, seen as diluting Israel’s control.

Washington said there were concerns that in its current form the resolution “could actually slow down” deliveries.

FNPF inform discontinuance

No excuse for professional lapses warns Acting COMPOL

NFA urges fire safety during festive season

Calls for enhanced support for persons with disability

Tourism Fiji notes 51 percent increase in visitor arrivals

Nabavatu villagers receive medical aid after chronic fungal infection

Calls for family-centric solution

Preparing for Christmas amidst shopping surge

Kim’s counsels seeking preferential treatment: SG

Koya confirmed as Registered Officer for FijiFirst

NFA reports alarming increase in structural fires

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, Hamas fires rockets amid truce talks

Gunman kills at least 15 people at his Prague university

Team culture vital for Mather

Armstrong-Ravula eager to prove worth

Kauyaca set for Kwadjo

Zac Efron and Lily James on the simple gesture that frames the tragedy of the Von Erich wrestlers

World Cup players’ will bolster Drua: Canakaivata

Bangladesh opposition calls for poll boycott as PM Hasina kicks off campaign

After 12 years, two children and ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach quietly marry

Over 12,000 tonnes of steel recycled

Khan is new boxing promoter in town

Ryan Gosling is serving us more Ken, just in time for Christmas

New investment in Navua

Venezuela frees dozens, including Americans, in prisoner swap

Mocenanuma scoops baton of honor

Turuva looks forward to visit family in Fiji

Kris Bowers, quickly scoring the title of Hollywood’s favorite composer

Chinese earthquake victims pulled to safety in sub-zero cold

VB Holdings Ltd in Merger and Acquisition mode, in the Insurance Sector

Egypt seeks to broker Gaza ceasefire as Hamas

Movie Review: A transformed Zac Efron gives his all in tragic, true-life wrestling tale ‘Iron Claw’

Fiji Airports pays out dividend

Polish government takes public TV news channel off air amid reform drive

K-Pop star G-Dragon cleared of drug allegations -media

Another international team eyed for Coral Coast 7s

Macron defends new French migration law despite political tensions

KC argues for release of Kim and other directors

Vessel to undergo special survey protocols

Fiji hockey clears the air on funding applications

FCOSS calls for action with survey on Pacific Mobility

'Ferrari' hopes to drive non-car lovers into theaters

Plans to produce sustainable aviation fuel

Vunibola hopes to make final 30

Redemption and resilience

Tennis governing bodies aim to combat online abuse of players

40 farmers receive perfect Christmas gift

Trump urges US Supreme Court not to expedite 2020 immunity claim

Cockroach-infested garlic sparks FCCC’s response

Former Sydney FC boss Corica appointed Auckland's inaugural coach

Car crash near Nailega

Bus crash kills goalkeeper and assistant coach of Algeria's El Bayadh

How Carey Mulligan became Felicia Montealegre in ‘Maestro’

France prepared to change plans on 2024 Olympics opening based on security

Andrew Haigh on the collapsing times and unhealed wounds of his ghost story ‘All of Us Strangers’

Asco Motors hands cheque to WOWS

Liverpool meets Fulham, while Middlesbrough takes on Chelsea in League Cup semis

Anti-war candidate Duntsova applies to run in election against Russia's Putin

Vessel returns safely

Nawaikula to continue advocacy for Speight’s release

New York sues SiriusXM, accusing company of making it deliberately hard to cancel subscriptions

FIJI Water Foundation Giving Program sets a new standard

Biden attacks Trump's anti-immigrant 'blood' comments in Wisconsin visit

The color purple: It’s a new movie and an old hue that’s rich in meaning and history

Ukrainians prepare for first wartime Christmas on new calendar

Government focuses on public enterprises

Business time for Fijiana 7s

NZ shadow side to lift caliber of Coral Coast 7s

Housing Authority tightens actions on lot allocations

Namosi Joint Venture seeks SPL renewal

Man gets life sentence for brutally killing brother

Inclusive transportation needed

SPTE to debut in Fiji

Water cuts frustrate residents

Fiji Pine staff receive Christmas bonus

myFNPF App updated

Ministry plans extensive careers expo

Cash payments for bus fare illegal: LTA

Wasteful Barcelona salvage 3-2 win against bottom side Almeria

Russia Football Union votes against switch to Asian confederation

Bournemouth-Luton Town game abandoned after Lockyer collapsed

FIJI Water Foundation Giving Program sets a new standard

Pollution warning for capital after eruption

Young does it for mom

Princess Diana dress sells for record $1.1 million at auction

Namosi landowners voice concerns over prospecting impacts

Two women drown after boat capsizes

HEC cautions higher education institutions

Early Christmas for Silktails

Fiji Nurses grievances settled

MoH focuses on early detection

All Stars adds international flair to Coral Coast 7s

Serial killer's ex-wife Monique Olivier convicted for part in murders

Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor

Indonesian transgender models shine spotlight on pollution with plastic fashion

Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron's parliament majority wobbles

Trio remanded in custody

Stepfather jailed for rape

Thai rice farmer makes art with plantings that depict cats

Ukraine considers proposal by army to mobilise another 500,000 for war

PETA India honours Jackie Shroff

Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from holding office

Coup instigators seek forgiveness

Ratu Inoke walks free through Presidential Pardon

Silktails set for Jersey Flegg debut

Vosarogo apologizes for delay in Namosi Joint Venture meeting

Disney to open first Zootopia-themed attraction in Shanghai

US judge halts removal of Confederate Memorial at Arlington Cemetery

Big 2024 for chess

Jake Paul partnering with USA Boxing for 2024 Paris Olympics

Initiatives to transform housing landscape

TLTB clarifies position on supermarket closure

Iceland volcano unlikely to impact flights; lava flows away from town

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Munnabhai MBBS completes 20 years; Sanjay Dutt hopes to return with Munnabhai 3

Tourists treated to Fijian Christmas traditions

Concerns rise as children engage in explicit online content

Putin says Russia is ready to talk on Ukraine

Deol reveals he felt ‘disgusted’ when he kicked off the role of Abrar

Methodist Church Beqa Division receives early Christmas blessing

Single screen owners refuse to open advances of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki for Friday

Israel keeps pounding Gaza, Houthis vow more Red Sea attacks

Unclaimed MPAiSA funds awaits owners

Fiji Ports announces ambitious development plans

Puna voices disappointment over COP28’s emphasis on 1.5 degree target

Corrections Commissioner under investigation  

SPCA invites students to learn about animal safety

Kuruvoli ready to tee up for Super Rugby Pacific

11 international football tournaments for 2024

Saukuru aims to end 2023 on a high

Man City outclass Urawa Red Diamonds to reach Club World Cup final

Fulham beat Everton on penalties to advance to League Cup semi-final

Chelsea edge past Newcastle on penalties into League Cup semis

Rahul bemoans batting failures in ODI loss to South Africa

Canakaivata enjoying tough offseason

Good turnout for chess tourney

Third victim’s body recovered

Israel-Gaza: The man held with the hostages Israel mistakenly killed

Gravel extraction in Navua River to be investigated

$46m landmark for Suva's skyline

High room rates is a delicate balancing act: Hill

Shadow NZ women’s side for Coral Coral 7s

Death toll rises to 111 after earthquake in China's remote northwest

Remarkable year for RFMF says Commander

Anthony reelected as ITUC-AP President

Iceland volcano erupts near town after weeks of quake activity

Ministry of Lands loses stalwart

Customers urged to remain vigilant

Seven European countries pledge CO2-free power systems by 2035

Multimillion dollar Crowne Plaza set for soft launch

Baselala levels up for new season

Districts that completed competitions allowed for NCC

Embrace true Christmas joy: Catanasiga

Controlled environment for junior boxers

SAO to boost Fiji Navy operation

US-led force to patrol Red Sea in response to attacks by Houthis backing Palestinians

Uprising Beach Resort gears up for New Year’s bash

Raj Kapoor starrer Banwara and Mera Naam Joker posters sold at RECORD-BREAKING prices

Joshua doesn’t have heart to fight me:Wilder

Israel signals gradual shift in Gaza war, after US defense chief visit

Student in custody in connection with school compound robberies

Veteran journalist passes away at 68

Ba family loses home in a fire

Trump would install loyalists to reshape U.S. foreign policy on China, NATO and Ukraine

PALM and RSE scheme registrations paused until July

Man to appear in court

Sailor Ratului qualifies for Olympic Games

Pope says Roman Catholic priests can bless same-sex couples

Masi reaps benefits from World Cup stint

Todd to guide young boxers to greatness

PM eyes transshipment growth

Over 30,000 applications for PALM pending

Rise in visitor arrivals noted

Roadside vendors expect more profit

Adhered to approved sugarcane variety

SPCA grateful for good 2023

Essential PPE for CPR in Ba

Man City to face Copenhagen, Arsenal play Porto

Government steps in to ensure fairness in PALM referrals

Nasilasila enjoying his rugby

TLTB Board launches consultation to address challenges

Bright future for young boxers

Liverpool condemn damage to Manchester United bus

S.O.S. signs found at hostages hideout: Israeli military

CWM to conduct free health screening

Labuschagne cleared for second test, expresses relief

FRA clears access on Queens Highway

Paradise Beverages unveils Joskes Brew with Ginger

SPCA highlights growing stray cats issue

GCC completes landmark visit to China

Pope Francis deplores Israeli killings of civilians in Gaza church

Tikoduadua declares war on drug issue

 Chinese firms look to Malaysia for assembly of high-end chips, sources say

Israel uncovers 'biggest Hamas tunnel' near Gaza border

Christmas comes early for Fiji Ports staff

Attack at Mexico holiday party leaves 12 dead - authorities

New sense of belief in Drua camp

National Chess Championship attracts more participants

Rising root crop prices cast shadow on Christmas feasts

Several roads closed in the Central Division