Veitayaki impressed with young players

Flying Fijians prop Joeli Veitayaki is impressed with the overall performance of the Naitasiri side in the last five rounds of the Skipper Cup competition.

Having represented the Highlanders for more than a decade, the 34-year-old year says for such a young side they are able to compete with some experienced sides in the competition.

Veitayaki made his debut for the Flying Fijians against Japan in 2016 and he also featured against the Barbarians last year.

Speaking to FBC Sports, the Malawai, Gau native says Naitasiri has improved compared to the last few year’s.

“Overall I think Naitasiri has been improving all this years and they managed to be in the top four all this years and we are still in the top four. Despite the young boys coming in we managed to keep that winning form and improve all this year’s.”

Naitasiri’s next match will be against Tailevu on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

You can watch the Tailevu and Naitasiri match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Other matches on Saturday will see Lautoka play Suva at Churchill Park and Nadroga will host Yasawa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday at 3pm.

Meanwhile, there will be one game on Friday with Nadi taking on Namosi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.