Former Flying Fijians prop Alefoso Yalayalatabua has passed away

The 2007 Rugby World Cup prop made his debut in May 19 on the same year in a 3-8 loss to Samoa.

He played only one game at the 2007 World Cup against Australia where the Flying Fijians lost 12-55.

Yalayalatabua’s passing means four players from the 2007 World Cup have passed on including Jone Railomo, Maleli Kunavore and Seru Rabeni.

A minute of silence was observed this morning before the start of the Fiji Rugby Union Annual General Meeting.