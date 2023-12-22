Armstrong-Ravula eager to prove worth

Isiah Armstrong-Ravula.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is set to unleash an exciting young talent in the form of rookie fly-half Isiah Armstrong-Ravula.

The 19-year-old caught the eyes of Drua selectors after an impressive performance for the Fiji Under-20 side at the World Rugby Junior Championship in South Africa earlier this year.

Armstrong-Ravula, who is the nephew of All Blacks and Crusaders pivot, Richie Mounga, says he is enjoying his time in the Drua setup and learning as much as he can from the experienced players in the squad.

“I’m excited. It’s been a big two months in pre-season but it’s been awesome. I’m having heaps of fun and learning a lot but I was pretty excited, it’s a dream come true. I still pinch myself every day walking into work every day, seeing all the boys around so it’s pretty cool.”

Armstrong-Ravula says while he still has a lot to work on in his game, he will use the experience of playing in the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season to improve his skills and confidence.

He is qualified to play internationally for either Fiji, New Zealand, Tonga or Samoa.

He qualifies for Fiji through his father, Steven Ravula of Moce, Lau while he is eligible for Tonga and Samoa through his mother and for New Zealand on residency grounds.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua will get their new season underway on February 24th against the Blues in Auckland.