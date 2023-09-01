Rokoura scouts for new talents

National Netball coach Unaisi Rokoura is scouting for talent at the Digicel Punjas National Netball Championship in Suva.

Rokoura says she is impressed with the immense talent and skills she witnessed on the first day of the competition yesterday.

With the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands approaching, Rokoura says she is interested to see what the players from around the country have to offer.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s good to see teams coming from the islands starting from the first round and seeing the talent and with the players coming out to showcase their talent in these two days.”

Rokoura adds she is eager to see the netters show more skill and grit in the knockout stages today at the National Netball Centre.

The championship will end today.