Western Division Two through to Police IDC final

The Western Division Two forced its way into the Police IDC final after beating the defending champions, PSRU 1-0 in the first semifinal at the Nasova ground in Suva.

The lone goal was scored by Peni Davuilagi in the first half of the slippery ground conditions.

Laced with the likes of Rahul Krishna, Isoa Donaldson, Paula Buke, and Dev Raj, the Western side played controlled football and did not allow the defending champions any room to score.

PSRU, with district reps like Simione Tamanisau, Tevita Waranivalu, Meli Codro, and Madhwan Goundar, could not break the westerner’s defense even after numerous attacks.

The second semifinal between Northern Division and Southern Division is currently underway and both teams are locked at nil-all.