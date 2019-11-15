Liverpool outclasses Chelsea

Liverpool delivered a powerful statement of intent about their desire to retain the Premier League title with a comfortable 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It was another nightmare day for Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Jurgen Klopp’s champions were already in complete control even before Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was correctly shown a red card on the stroke of half-time.

Referee Paul Tierney initially opted for a yellow card but reviewed Christensen’s desperate challenge on Sadio Mane as he raced on to Jordan Henderson’s pass.

Mane then punished Chelsea with two swift goals after the break to confirm Liverpool’s vast superiority, the second of which was the result of another calamity for Kepa.

Bobby ➡️ Mo ➡️ Bobby ➡️ Sadio ⚽️ A lovely Reds move finished in style by Mane 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OyRy9zRzfL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 20, 2020

Mane headed in Roberto Firmino’s cross after 50 minutes then chased down Kepa, whose botched clearance gave the forward the simplest of finishes.

Chelsea’s day of misery was complete when Jorginho, normally so reliable from the spot, saw his penalty saved by Alisson after Liverpool’s new £20m signing Thiago Alcantara, on as a half-time substitute, brought down Timo Werner.

In other matches played this morning, ten men Brighton defeated Newcastle 3-0 while Leicester City beat Burnley 4-2.

[Source: BBC]