Lautoka extends DFPL lead

The Lautoka side has extended its lead on the Digicel Fiji Premier League points standing.

This is after the side walloped Nadi 6-1 in their round 12 clash last night.

Lautoka now have 28 points and maintains their spot at the top of the league table.

Rewa is second with 23 followed by Suva and Nadi who have 21 points each.

Two DFPL matches scheduled for today have been postponed due to the wet weather conditions.

The Nadroga and Ba plus the Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri games have been moved to a later date which the Fiji FA will confirm.

Only one game will be played today with Navua and Tavua at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 2pm.