Labasa stuns Rewa in VPL

The Labasa football side stunned Vodafone Premier League ladder leaders Rewa 2-1 in their clash at Ratu Cakobau Park today.

Both teams started off strongly in the first half, presented with a number of opportunities that were not able to be converted into points.

Both teams were locked nil-all at halftime.

Labasa looked to be a much better side in the start of the second half with Taniela Waqa, Ashnil Raju and Siotame Kubu proving to have a formidable combination.

Taniela Waqa created a few opportunities to score but couldn’t quite get the finishing.

It wasn’t until the 7th minute of the second spell when a corner kick by Ashnil Raju saw Ilisoni Lolaivalu scored a beautifully headed goal.

Sheer desperation from the Rewa team saw them dominate possession minutes after the first goal of the match was scored as they sort for the equalizer.

Their desperation paid off when Gabiriele Matanisiga netted the equalizer to the delight of the home crowd.

But Labasa bounced back quickly seeing another corner kick by Raju to be brilliantly netted by Lolaivalu for his double and the winner.