Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Labasa stuns Rewa in VPL

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 20, 2020 5:00 pm

The Labasa football side stunned Vodafone Premier League ladder leaders Rewa 2-1 in their clash at Ratu Cakobau Park today.

Both teams started off strongly in the first half, presented with a number of opportunities that were not able to be converted into points.

Both teams were locked nil-all at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Labasa looked to be a much better side in the start of the second half with Taniela Waqa, Ashnil Raju and Siotame Kubu proving to have a formidable combination.

Taniela Waqa created a few opportunities to score but couldn’t quite get the finishing.

It wasn’t until the 7th minute of the second spell when a corner kick by Ashnil Raju saw Ilisoni Lolaivalu scored a beautifully headed goal.

Sheer desperation from the Rewa team saw them dominate possession minutes after the first goal of the match was scored as they sort for the equalizer.

Their desperation paid off when Gabiriele Matanisiga netted the equalizer to the delight of the home crowd.

But Labasa bounced back quickly seeing another corner kick by Raju to be brilliantly netted by Lolaivalu for his double and the winner.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA117221610+623
SUVA116411912+722
BA116231916+320
NADI116052416+818
LAUTOKA113441910+913
LABASA114161214-213
NASINU112271328-158
NAVUA112181329-167

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.