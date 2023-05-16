Fiji women grouped with NZ in OFC U19 Championship

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

Fiji is in a demanding pool for the upcoming OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship that will be held in the country.

The pool draws were conducted today in Vanuatu for the 10 participating teams.

Fiji has been drawn in Group B alongside defending champion New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Four teams make up Group A consisting of 2019 runners-up New Caledonia, Samoa, Vanuatu and Tonga.

In Group C are Tahiti, the Solomon Islands and Cook Islands.

The tournament is set to begin on June 21st, returning after a lapse of three years.