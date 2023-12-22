Kauyaca set for Kwadjo

Fiji cruiserweight boxing champion, Alifereti Kauyaca is set to face Joseph Kwadjo in a new promotion next year.

Kauyaca acknowledges the threat posed by his opponent and is prepared for the challenge.

While he respects Kwadjo, Kauyaca says he’ll not hold back on fight night.

“It’s a very big fight for the start of the year as some boxers already signed. Our main boat is Joseph Kwajo and Zek Koyada. Main supporting will be Nathan Singh and Muhammad Ali.”

The 29-year-old from Bukuya village in Ba is prepared.

He’s not letting festive season distractions hinder his quest to defend his title.

Kauyaca is calling out to all boxing fans to come out and support him.

Bluewater Boxing promoter, Mohammed Sameer Khan alludes says the main bout will keep spectators on the edges of their seats.

The Kwadjo and Kauyaca fight will be held on the 2nd of March next year.