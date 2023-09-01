Double win for Grammar

[Source: Basketball Fiji/ Facebook]
Suva Grammar has bagged its second win in the girls Under-19 Vodafone Secondary School Basketball competition.
SGS defeated Natabua this morning 38-6 backing up a 28-12 win over Saint Joseph’s Secondary School yesterday.
St Joseph’s has however bounced back with a win against Swami Vivekananda College 23-10.
Also claiming its first win is International Secondary School thrashing Tilak High School 31-2.
In the U17 girl’s grade, Latter Day Saints scooped their first win beating SVC 33-2.
The competition continues today at the Multipurpose Court in Lautoka.
The finals of the competition will be played tomorrow.
