President commends CWM Hospital's century of service

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the Colonial War Memorial Hospital serves as a poignant testament to the sacrifice, dedication, and collaborative commitment of all stakeholders in advancing the well-being of our people.

Ratu Wiliame expressed this sentiment during the CWMH’s 100th-anniversary reception at the State House last night.

In his address, the President warmly acknowledged both past and present staff of the hospital for their unwavering service to the people.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Last night’s event, hosted by the President himself, saw a deliberate effort to extend invitations to retirees who played a pivotal role in shaping one of the oldest hospitals in the region.

“You have brought joy to many people, families and smile to those who are sick and comfort to those who have lost their loved ones. You have also paved the way for the many trainees and the health professionals in Fiji and the Pacific region including International students through our very own CWM Hospital. Your service to humanity is a divine calling from god.”

Ratu Wiliame says the hospital has come a long way, and he did not forget the donors and partners.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Next Friday marks the centennial celebration of CWM Hospital—a tribute to its founding purpose of commemorating the sacrifice of 100 Fijians who dedicated their lives to world peace.

The President expressed gratitude, extending thanks to the Hospital’s board of visitors for their unwavering commitment to continually enhancing the hospital’s conditions.