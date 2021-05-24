Rabuka denies claims of controlling NFP

Peoples’ Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka denies controlling the National Federation Party.

This comes after Minister for Economy and FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum accused Rabuka of being the de-facto leader of the NFP.

Sayed-Khaiyum claims while the People’s Alliance Party and NFP are two separate political entities – it’s obvious that the shots are being called by one man.

“People are relying on NFP – it’s hook, line and sinker with PAP. One may actually think that the de-facto leader of NFP is now the leader of PAP.”

Rabuka has refuted these claims.

“I do not dictate to the National Federation Party, and tomorrow night I will announce my own deputy leader of the People’s Alliance.”

NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad also denied the Economy Minister’s claims of being led by Rabuka.

“He should understand better what de-facto means and he knows what a de-facto leader means in his own political party.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, NFP and the People’s Alliance formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work towards a post-election coalition.