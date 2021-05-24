PAP to announce candidates soon

The People’s Alliance Party will soon be announcing candidates that will be contesting the upcoming General Elections.

Speaking during a fundraising event last night in Nadi, leader Sitiveni Rabuka says earlier this week he took part in the first stage of candidate selection.

Rabuka told party supporters that he cannot release the details now, however, he will announce the names soon.

“From what I’ve seen so far, we have a very powerful fleet of young people, men and women of very high calibre who have applied to get a ticket under the People’s Alliance banner in the upcoming election.”

The PAP leader also informed the Western supporters that they have signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Federation Party which they will look to tackle certain issues affecting Fijians.

Rabuka also encouraged Fijians to register properly for the elections so that they are able to vote.